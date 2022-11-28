(From the files of Darin Bain staff)

More family doctors trained out of Canada will be able to start practicing in BC.

The BC Government is taking several steps to help internationally educated doctors become licensed in our province.

The province is expanding the Practice Ready Assessment program, which is a practice way for internationally educated family doctors to be licensed to work in BC.

The program will triple from 32 seats to 96 seats by March 2024.

“These changes will be implemented in the coming weeks, with the intent to allow these doctors to practice medicine in BC by January,” said Premier David Eby.

International medical graduates (IMGs) who are not eligible for full or provisional licensure in BC may be eligible for a new associate physician class of restricted registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC. (CPSBC)

This will allow them to care for patients under the direction of an attending physician.

The province is also working with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and the College of Family Physicians of Canada to allow IMGs to start the accreditation before arriving in BC.

Additionally, the CPSBC will prepare bylaw changes to allow doctors trained in the US for three years to practice medicine in community settings.

“This is extremely good news for British Columbians,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It reflects the commitment of the College of Physicians and Surgeons to help address some of the challenges facing our health care system.”

These actions are a part of BC’s Health Human Resources Strategy, which was announced on September 29th.