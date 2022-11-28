Safe rides home for the holiday season began this weekend in Williams Lake.

Operation Red Nose Organizer Debroah Pickering said it started off a little slow and that they had expected that to be the case.

“We only provided 2 rides home on Friday. On Saturday we had 8 rides and about 15 people got rides home that night. I look at it this way, even if only 1 accident and/or fatality was prevented then we were successful this weekend.”

While it was slow Friday night Pickering noted that the teams did go around town to all the establishments that were open putting table cards in those places so that more people would become aware that Operation Red Nose is an option for them to get them and their vehicles safely home.

One of the factors of why it was so slow Pickering said is that some businesses started using their own shuttles to give their employees rides home from their company parties.

She does anticipate however that in December Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will be much busier on Friday and Saturday nights.

Operation Red Nose will continue to offer safe rides home by donation on December 2 and 3, 9 and 10, and again on December 16 and 17.

The last night for this volunteer safe ride home service will be New Year’s Eve December 31.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Operation Red Nose Williams Lake can check out their Facebook page.