The stage is set for the return of live theatre in 100 Mile House.

The Emperor’s New Clothes, a pantomime, will be performed at the Martin Exeter Hall starting this Thursday night December 1) at 7.

Assistant Director Margot Shaw said this is the second pantomime the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society has presented since 2017 and explained how it differs from a regular play.

“So it’s usually based on a Fairy Tale of some sort and it has certain stock characters, a lot of interacting breaking the fourth wall with the audience, and having the audience become a part of the play as well. So it’s a very long British tradition usually held around Christmas time.”

Shaw added it’s been a labor of love putting it together and can’t wait to be back performing once again on a very familiar stage.

“The newly reopened Martin Exeter Hall which is just an amazing, historic building in 100 Mile House and it has been going through a lot of different renovations, fixes and we’re just so tickled that it’s open and running again so we can use it, it’s a fabulous venue.”

Auditions for this production were held over 2 days back in September and Shaw pointed out that they were blown away by the talent and the number of performers that came out for it.

The Emperor’s New Clothes, a pantomime, will be on stage nightly from 7 December 1st to 3rd, 8th to 10, and again for two matinee performances on 1 December 3rd and 10th.

Shaw said those that are planning to see the show should also plan to be a part of it as a pantomime is based heavily on audience participation with the characters on the stage.