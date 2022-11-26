It’s almost time to break out the winter coats once again, as December will welcome the Cariboo with cold temperatures.

Yimei Li, Meteorologist with Environment Canada says that arctic air will be making its way from the north, which will bring -20 to -30 degree weather and should last around a week.

We can also expect some snow leading up to December as well, however Li said the snow will be lighter due to the colder temperatures.

She also says that this year will be a “Triple Dip La Niña year” which typically means the winter months are a lot colder and wetter in BC. So what we’ll be seeing this week will be the colder trend of La Niña year.

However as of right now, Li can’t determine exactly how cold it will be, due to different variables that play a part such as cloud cover.

Temperatures should start to see an increase next weekend, but still won’t go above the zero degree mark.

For more info on the temperature in the province, you can visit their website here.