During the month of November, the Samaritan’s Purse in Williams Lake would collect shoeboxes for Operation Christamas Child.

The shoeboxes would be full hygiene products, school supplies and food, which would be shipped off to countries such as Ukraine.

“It went well. We took 383 boxes from Williams Lake down to Kamloops on Monday, and that’s not counting anybody that might have filled boxes online.” says Kathy Shetler, Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child through the Samaritan’s Purse.

Samaritan’s Purse has been in Williams Lake since the 90’s, and has been seeing more and more people getting involved over the years.

Shetler said that it was neat seeing people’s excitement about filling a box, and the generosity of the community.

Collections for the boxes took place between November 14th to the 20th.

You can find more information on the Samaritan’s Purse here.