A man who led police in Quesnel on a lengthy pusuit has pleaded guilty to a few of the charges against him.

34-year old Thomas Mayhew pled guilty to dangerous driving, resisting arrest and breaching a release order.

Two other charges were stayed.

Mayhew was sentenced to 6 months in jail and also received a 3 year driving prohibition.

Quesnel RCMP located a man wanted on several outstanding warrants in the Bouchie Lake area back on June 30th of this year.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle until a spike belt was deployed and it was disabled.

Police say the man then made it to another residence where he go into another vehicle that was also eventually disabled by a spike belt.

He wasn’t done there however, as the suspect is then accused of fleeing into a wooded area, where he was eventually located with the aide of a police dog.