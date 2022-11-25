A man wanted on a provincial warrant for a series of violent charges in Quesnel has been arrested in Kamloops.

33-year old Eric Joseph Heidemann was taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP back on November 10th.

Several specilized units within the detachment assisted in the arrest.

The warrant that was executed is related to a breach of release order on several charges, including forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.

Heidemann is scheduled to go to trial in January for a serious assault in October of 2021 .

RCMP say they were called to a suspicious occurrence at an apartment building on Doherty Drive, where they located a man who had suffered serious injuries.

Police say they were told that three men had forced entry into the building and assaulted the victim.