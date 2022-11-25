With the holiday season around the corner, Christmas Kettles will soon be placed around the Williams Lake.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army will be ringing bells and collecting donations to help those in need in our community.

“We are still looking for kettle volunteers. We have some shifts available at all of our locations.” says Nathanael Hoeft, Leftenant with the Salvation Army in Williams Lake.

“So we are at Walmart, Wholesale, FreshCo, Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart.”

Kettles will run six days a week, being Monday through Saturday from 12:00pm until 6:00pm.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettles will begin to be seen around the City on Monday, November 28th, and end at 1:00pm on Christmas Eve.

For more information on the Williams Lake Salvation Army, you can visit their website here.