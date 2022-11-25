Two vehicle stops conducted in Quesnel last night leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of drugs, money and firearms.
On November 24, 2022, the Quesnel RCMP had a busy night. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.
Two women were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
The vehicle was searched, and a loaded shotgun was located in the vehicle.
One of the women arrested also had 4 outstanding warrants for her arrest. One woman remains in custody and will appear before a judge in relation to the outstanding warrants.
The second woman has been released pending further investigation.
A short time later, just after 9:00 p.m., a second vehicle was stopped by police in the 200 block of Anderson Drive.
Investigation determined the vehicle to be stolen from the Quesnel area earlier this month a man and a woman were arrested.
During a search of the vehicle a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, hard body armor, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin and over $19,000 in cash were located.
Both have been released pending further investigation.
The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for charge assessment.
These vehicle stops are examples of the inherent dangers involved in police work. We never know what we will be dealing with when conducting something as simple as a vehicle stop. says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch
The good work done by the police officers involved, has led to more drugs and guns being removed from the street, in a continued effort to keep the community safe.