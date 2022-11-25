Two vehicle stops conducted in Quesnel last night leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of drugs, money and firearms.

On November 24, 2022, the Quesnel RCMP had a busy night. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Two women were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle was searched, and a loaded shotgun was located in the vehicle.

One of the women arrested also had 4 outstanding warrants for her arrest. One woman remains in custody and will appear before a judge in relation to the outstanding warrants.

The second woman has been released pending further investigation.

A short time later, just after 9:00 p.m., a second vehicle was stopped by police in the 200 block of Anderson Drive.

Investigation determined the vehicle to be stolen from the Quesnel area earlier this month a man and a woman were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, hard body armor, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin and over $19,000 in cash were located.

Both have been released pending further investigation.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for charge assessment.