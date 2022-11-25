The 100 Mile House Wranglers were able to snag two out of the total four points from their set of games last week.

On Tuesday (November 15th), the Wranglers took on the Chase Heat and had a commanding victory ending 5-1.

Four players on the team (Ethan Hofstrand, Keagan Landry, Ethan Sanders, Nathan Bohmer) had a multi-point night, all grabbing a goal and an assist.

Saturday’s game was a different story as the team was shutout 4-0 against the North Okanagan Knights.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the team will have their hands full with three games, all on the road.

Tonight (Friday), the Wranglers will hit the ice against Kimberley Dynamiters at 7:00pm.

The Dynamiters have won 13 out of their 20 games played this season.

On Saturday, the team will face the Fernie Ghostriders at 7:30pm.

The Ghostriders have a current record of 8-8-3-1.

Lastly, on Sunday, The Wranglers take on the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at 3:00pm.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats sit at the bottom of their division, with an 8-11-1-1 record.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers will start this weekend roadtrip with a record of 5-13-0-1.