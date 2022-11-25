The City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) have signed a fire service agreement.

In a release from the City, the agreement took over a year of negotiation and collaboration to put in place.

“We will be providing the fire services to their property.” says Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“It’s in the Indian Reserve number six (IR#6) and that new business and the building on the scout island, the Unity and the other business, we will be providing them the fire services.”

The release also stated that WLFN will be paying an annual fee for the enhanced fire protection to IR#6.

Mayor Rathor was unable to provide an answer on where the money would be going.

He added that the signing is proof that the City wants to work together with WLFN, and other surrounding nations, for the benefit of the community.