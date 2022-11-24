Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseUpdate: Avalanche Risk Closes Down Highway 20 Near Anahim Lake
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

Update: Avalanche Risk Closes Down Highway 20 Near Anahim Lake

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - DriveBC Map

-Updated story

Drive BC announced that Highway 20 between Anahim Lake to Firvale has opened back up.

The 76.6 kilometer stretch from Corbould Drive to Kappan Mountain Road was originally closed due to an avalanche risk, but changed to a rockslide.

The update to the road condition was posted just before 9:00am.

-Original story

Drive BC is reporting that both directions of Highway 20 from Anahim Lake to 18 kilometers east of Firvale (Corbould Drive and Kappan Mountain Road for 76.6 kilometers) is closed.

- Advertisement -

The road closure is due to a high avalanche hazard, and Drive BC is advising travellers to plan for the road to have an overnight closure.

Updates on the road closure can be found on Drive BC’s website here.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air