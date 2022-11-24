-Updated story

Drive BC announced that Highway 20 between Anahim Lake to Firvale has opened back up.

The 76.6 kilometer stretch from Corbould Drive to Kappan Mountain Road was originally closed due to an avalanche risk, but changed to a rockslide.

The update to the road condition was posted just before 9:00am.

✅CLEAR – #BCHwy20 The highway is now open after being closed in both directions between #AnahimLake and #Firvale due to a rockslide. #WilliamsLake #BellaCoola — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 25, 2022

-Original story

Drive BC is reporting that both directions of Highway 20 from Anahim Lake to 18 kilometers east of Firvale (Corbould Drive and Kappan Mountain Road for 76.6 kilometers) is closed.

The road closure is due to a high avalanche hazard, and Drive BC is advising travellers to plan for the road to have an overnight closure.

Updates on the road closure can be found on Drive BC’s website here.