The City Of Quesnel’s Mandatory Vaccine Policy Being Rescinded

By Pat Matthews
Quesnel City Hall (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Effective December 1, 2022, the City of Quesnel will be rescinding its mandatory Vaccination Policy.

In a release, the City said mandatory vaccination against the COVID-19 virus will no longer be required for City staff, volunteers, and contractors.

The City of Quesnel will continue to closely monitor the evolving public health information and the COVID-19 situation to protect the health and safety of its employees and will continue to take every precaution reasonable to safeguard employees from workplace hazards, including COVID-19.

Late last year the City introduced a mandatory vaccination policy in order to provide a safe work environment for its employees, contractors, and visitors and to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

 

