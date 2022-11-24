Effective December 1, 2022, the City of Quesnel will be rescinding its mandatory Vaccination Policy.

In a release, the City said mandatory vaccination against the COVID-19 virus will no longer be required for City staff, volunteers, and contractors.

The City of Quesnel will continue to closely monitor the evolving public health information and the COVID-19 situation to protect the health and safety of its employees and will continue to take every precaution reasonable to safeguard employees from workplace hazards, including COVID-19.

Late last year the City introduced a mandatory vaccination policy in order to provide a safe work environment for its employees, contractors, and visitors and to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.