A Williams Lake Councillor is seeking the public’s input through an online poll on a safe injection site.

Scott Nelson released the poll because the City hasn’t really had an open discussion about the topic with the community.

“There’s close to 300 people that have voted on it already, which is great.” says Scott Nelson, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“It’s a straw poll, it just gives a bit of an indication of what people are thinking inside the community of Williams Lake. I think it’s important to go out and talk to your community, and this is just one of the ways of reaching out to the community quickly.”

Nelson wanted to note that he appreciates the community that has put in their input through the poll.

By the time the poll ends, he should have a bit of an idea and some thoughts, so that it will help the community develop a policy.

He says the poll will be up for roughly a week.