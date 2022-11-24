Yesterday (November 23) Williams Lake RCMP investigated a report of a possible planned school shooting.

In a release, North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said police were alerted to the possible threat when students received concerning messages on the Snapchat App indicating that there would be a school shooting.

“Police were quick to find out that two youths were responsible for the message and that they meant it as a prank.” Saunderson said, “The two boys fabricated an account in a third boy’s name and sent the message with a photograph of firearms and a threatening caption.”

The local school and parents are engaged and while those involved committed a criminal offense under Section 372(1) of the Criminal Code, False Messages, Williams Lake RCMP believe that this can be successfully resolved by the school and parents involved. Any disciplinary action will be at their discretion.

“This is a good reminder to have discussions about the responsible use of social media and the impact something like this can have,” Police said.