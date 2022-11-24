Quesnel City Council has affirmed its partnership and commitment to work with the Lhtako Dene First Nation.

A motion was passed at Tuesday night’s meeting to that effect at the request of the Lhtako Dene Nation in the wake of a newly elected Council.

The motion was made by Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, the first Chair of the new Indigenous Relations portfolio.

“The motion I’d like to put forward is that we affirm, that Mayor and Council, remains committed to our relationship and reconciliation initiative that we have underway, and that they remain a priority for our communities.”

There was also a second motion at the request of City Councillor Scott Elliott.

“I would feel more comfortable if we have that general statement of course, but if we were to mention the Community Forest, Lhtako Dene Park, Lhtako Cultural Centre, and the potential of creating a Residential School Commemorative space at City Hall, you know if we got right tight on that, and then continue to have our relationship grow with different initiatives.”

That motion was also passed unanimously.

Mayor Ron Paull noted that he felt that the new Indigenous Relations portfolio was a giant step forward as far as relationships, not only with Lhtako go, but with all of the neighbouring indigenous communities.