The Williams Lake Hospice Society has set up its memory tree and book inside City Hall.

People are able to write their loved one’s name in the memory book, and are able to make an ornament as well.

“People can write the name in the book, or just keep that to themselves and make an ornament.” says Carrie Julius, Staff Member at the Williams Lake Hospice Society.

“We have lots of them that say mom, grandma, grandpa and lots of them that have the first and last names, so it’s up to them what they’d like to make that out to be.”

The book signage and ornaments will be up until November 30th, where there will also be a donation and draw box.

On December 4th, the event will be taking place in the City Hall chamber, where there will be singing, drumming, and more. Once that has concluded, everyone will head outside to light the tree.

For more information on the the memory tree and event, you can check their Facebook page here.