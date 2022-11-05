The Cariboo Regional District issued a Water Quality advisory for anyone who uses the water system in Forest Grove.

This is due to a positive test result for low coliform found in the system.

In a release from the CRD, they say that anyone with weakened immune systems, young children, and anyone on dialysis are advised to take precautionary measures.

This includes using bottled water or boiled water for brushing teeth, dishwashing, making ice, or consuming.

- Advertisement -

If you choose to boil the water, be sure to bring it to a roiling boil for one minute, then cool before using.

The CRD says that the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

You can find the release on the Cariboo Regional District’s website here.