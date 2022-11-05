Anahim Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 39-year old woman.

Police say that Fay Dewetter was last spoken to on October 26th, which friends and family mention is out of character for her.

Dewetter is described as:

• caucasian female

• 39 years old

• 5 ft 7 in

• 130 lbs

• blonde hair

• blue eyes

RCMP say she may be travelling in a white Ford f-250 rental truck.

If you have any information on where Fay Dewetter could be you’re asked to contact Anahim Lake RCMP at 250-742-3211.