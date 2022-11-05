Christmas shoe boxes from Williams Lake will be collected for underprivileged kids around the world.

Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child is taking place this month, where they collect shoe boxes full of hygiene, school supplies, and foods.

“It’s been in town since the 90’s. A lot of people don’t know about it, or haven’t actually heard about it.” says Kathy Shetler, Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan’s Purse.

“So, we’re just really really excited to see more and more people getting involved over the years.”

Shetler added that she wants to hopefully see 500 boxes reached this year in the Williams Lake area.

Boxes will be available at Evangelical Free Church and Kit and Kaboodle.

She added that once the boxes are collected, they get packaged up, and sent down to Kamloops. From there, they go to Calgary to get distributed.

This year, a lot of boxes from Canada will be making its way to Ukraine, and Puerto Rico.

Collection dates for the boxes will be from November 14th to the 20th, and will be collected at Evangelical Free Church.