It’s time for clocks to go back one hour this weekend.

The change from daylight time to standard time will take effect at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6th.

Because of the change, it will get lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Most cell phones will change time on their own, but other clocks in your home might have to be changed manually.

Many provinces will be going back one hour, however, Saskatchewan and some parts of Northern BC (ie. Fort St. John, Dawson Creek) remain the same time year-round and do not change their clocks.

-Files from Darin Bain, My PG Now