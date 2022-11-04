The Boil Water Advisory placed on Lac La Hache was lifted earlier today (Friday).

The advisory was originally issued on October 28th due to culvert replacement.

In a release from the Cariboo Regional District, residents can now resume normal water use, as Interior Health gave the go ahead this afternoon to lift the advisory.

For the Advisory to be lifted, two consecutive test results were required to come back all clear.

If residents smell chlorine in the water, they are advised to let their taps run for a few moments and the smell should go away.

For more information on boil water advisories, you can visit the CRD’s website here.