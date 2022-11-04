B.C.’s once-temporary measure to cap food delivery fees at 20 per cent has been made permanent.

Provincial government officials said the regulations will help the restaurant sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shifting consumer habits throughout the pandemic led to B.C.’s restaurant industry continuously adapting to stay open and serve their customers,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“By passing legislation to make the delivery fee cap a permanent support for restaurants, we’re leading Canada in providing more stability and certainty to the sector itself.”

The province initially set up the delivery fee cap amid the pandemic, and it was set to expire at the end of the year.

The changes also prohibit delivery companies from cutting back on employee wages and gratuities.

“The economy and workforce have changed dramatically in recent years, and we’re seeing the growth of the gig economy and the integral services gig workers provide,” said Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy.

“That’s why we’ve made sure this legislation protects food-delivery drivers from costs being downloaded onto them from providers, so they can continue to receive fair compensation.”

According to the B.C. government, the province is the first in Canada to implement delivery fee caps.