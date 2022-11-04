The Williams Lake First Nations will continue their discussions this month on whether they join the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group (WIPG).

This comes as discussions originally began in late September.

The time between then and now consisted of hearing feedback from WLFN through a survey that was provided.

In a release from the WLFN, the next steps now are to have two more community engagement events on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The first session will be at noon and the second at 5:30pm, where the sessions will be held at the Council Chambers of the WLFN Government Building.

The WIPG is an Indigenous owned and led organization that represents communities impacted by the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the Trans Mountain Expansion Project for western provinces (Alberta and BC).

Williams Lake First Nation was one of the communities that had been identified as a Nation potentially impacted by the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Community members are still able to take the survey if they haven’t already, on the Williams Lake First Nation website.