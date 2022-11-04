The finishing touches are underway on a new second day lodge at Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel.

Owner Hildur Sinclair says the 4,000 square foot Pinegrove Roadhouse will add some extra indoor capacity.

“For this year the expectation of the new day lodge is just a warming hut for people to come in, larger groups to utilize. It will not have a restaurant or cafeteria in it this year.”

Sinclair says it will have a great view of the bunny hill so people can watch their kids.

She says the project was actually inspired by COVID.

“We noticed that we were kind of overcrowding the lodge and people’s sense of space became that much more prevalent, and there was a COVID grant given out by the Cariboo Regional District. We got a grant for a hundred thousand dollars towards creating more inside space so that people could be spread out a little bit more.”

Sinclair says they hope to have it open in time for the Christmas season.

Looking a little further down the road, she says they are working on expanding the skiable terrain at Troll by adding an additional lift.

“We’re going to call it the black lift and it will access what we call part of Pinegrove, and that will add some more runs and give us some excellent terrain northwest facing to take advantage of some snow conditions when we get them, and it will really make Troll stand out as far as skiable acreage for a variety of terrains to suit all sorts of needs.”

Sinclair says they started the process last year and have continued working on the lift line itself this year and are now developing the ski runs.

She says the goal, if there aren’t any hiccups, is to have it ready for the 2024 BC Winter Games in Quesnel.