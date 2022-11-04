The 100 Mile House Wranglers continue their season today (November 4th) and tomorrow.

While the team has been struggling to put up wins in the early stages of the season, Wranglers Coach and GM Dale Hladun has had his focus on the players in front of him.

Today, the Wranglers will travel to face the Chase Heat, a team that has seemed to have found its rhythm. They look to continue their four game winning streak, which just so happened to start when they faced the Wranglers on October 22nd.

The Wranglers now look to end the winning streak that they helped start. The game will begin at 7:00pm.

On Saturday, the Wranglers return home to face the Castlegar Rebels, who are currently on a road trip.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers current record so far is 2-10-0-1, and sit below the Kamloops Storm.

For more information on the Wranglers season, you can check their website here.