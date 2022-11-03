Quesnel RCMP are asking motorists to drive slowly as the roads are slippery in the wake of the first snowfall of the year.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says they have responded to at least a couple of incidents.

“We’ve gone to two incidents on the Nazko Highway. One out by Sylvia’s Cafe where a single vehicle rollover occurred with some minor injuries. And there is also a 6 car pileup right around the golf course there.

Weseen says they don’t believe that anyone was hurt in the second accident.

- Advertisement -

He says the roads aren’t going to get better in the next little bit.

“It’s supposed to snow throughout the night and into tomorrow. Make sure you drive appropriately for the weather conditions. Slow down. It’s not worth your life to drive fast and end up hurting yourself or others.”