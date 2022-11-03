With the forecast calling for snowfall in the Cariboo, City’s will be on top of taking care of the roads and sidewalks.

The City of Williams Lake has already made its preparations for when snow begins to fall.

“We put all our crews onto their shifts today. We had a early morning shift on for the last week here, but we will have six personnel on afternoons now. they’re ready to go.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for the City of Williams Lake.

“We’ll have all five of our trucks out, and our sidewalk machine.”

- Advertisement -

The City has 12 personnel in total, meaning there will be two shifts. As for the vehicles, there are 5 different routes that they cover, with each route taking three to four hours to complete. The sidewalk machine takes two shifts to get everything done.

Warnock asks drivers to watch their speed when city staff and vehicles are out, as they will be laying salt down.

He also wants to remind everyone to get snow tires on their vehicles.

You can take a look at the forecast for the Cariboo, and across BC on Environment Canada’s website here.