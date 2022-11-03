From record breaking temperatures in October to up to 20 centimeters of snow today. (Thursday)

Alyssa Charbonneau, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there is a big change in the weather coming beginning today.

“We do have a system coming through that is going to bring snow to many communities in the area, including Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House. It’s just going to be Thursday and Thursday night with snow and winds giving local blowing snow, so poor visibility is a possibility. We’re looking right now between 10 to 20 centimeters of snow falling, so definitely going to be a challenging day on the roads, on the highway, as that snow is accumulating.”

Charbonneau says that will be followed by flurries on Friday, but that’s not the whole story.

She says we can then expect much colder temperatures by next week.

“We’re seeing a shift into a much cooler pattern going into next week, where Arctic sort of air starts to creep south. For the Cariboo area we’re seeing highs of around -13 or -14 and overnight lows dropping to near -20 so much cooler. Our seasonable normals for this time of year are around a high of plus 4 and a low of -3.”

All of this follows an October that saw record breaking daily temperatures and also the warmest and driest October ever in Williams Lake, and the third warmest and driest ever in Quesnel.