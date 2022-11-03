The 100 Mile House Outdoor Skating Rink has officially begun its construction for this season.

This year, like previous, will be on the tennis courts near the 100 Mile Junior Secondary school, even though there has been talk for a permanent location.

“No solution as of yet. It’s a bigger question than just the rink I’m afraid.” says Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House Mayor.

“These facilities all cost a lot of money to build, as well as maintain. It can’t just be a one off from the rest of our recreation.”

- Advertisement -

There is still plans to make a permanent spot for the outdoor rink, where Pinkney hopes to have a roof over it, washrooms, and a heated room.

The boards for the rink have already been set up, and once everything is good to go, the liner will be put in for the ice.

To keep up to date with the rink, you can visit the Facebook page here.