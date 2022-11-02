Avalanche Canada has updated their forecast website for this upcoming winter season.

The update will help people planning on going to the mountains have a more accurate rating on avalanche danger ratings.

“In the past, we would often see significant variations of the snowpack and weather patterns within a single region.” says Grant Helgeson, Senior Forecaster at Avalanche Canada.

“In the Cariboo, Quesnel might be doing one thing, where as you get closer to Prince George it’s a completely different area, but previously those were all one forecast area.”

Helgeson added that the change allows them to have the ability to communicate with the public.

While you can see the updated region changes on the website, the forecast wont be updated until November 25th.

You can find the sneak peek of the updated Avalanche Canada map on their website here.