(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Fort St. John is reminding parents to help check their child’s Halloween treats after an Aero bar with a white pill was discovered.

According to the RCMP, a parent stopped by the detachment and provided the full-sized chocolate bar with the white circular pill stuffed inside.

The parent stated the packaging felt weird and that a portion of the bar appeared to be “flakey”.

In addition, the parent also noted they had been trick-or-treating in the area of Kin Park.

“Examine all treats, checking to ensure there are no suspicious packaging with holes or any unwrapped items,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media relations officer. “If you find something suspicious, use personal protective equipment such as gloves, before handling further.”

Anyone who discovers a tainted or suspicious treat should bring them into the detachment.