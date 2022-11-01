The province is urging BC residents to take action to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning.

The release from the provincial government comes as we enter Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week (November 1st – 7th).

Poisoning from carbon monoxide has caused 118 deaths in BC since 2012, with eight all ready occurring this year.

“We definitely get calls this time of the year and through out winter months, especially with people using hot water tanks, heaters and their furnaces are fueled by natural gas, so definitely a concern.” says Ron Richert, Quesnel Fire Chief.

- Advertisement -

“Having a carbon monoxide detector in your house obviously is the first and foremost thing you should have.”

If you do have a carbon monoxide detector, you should test the alarms at least once a month to ensure they are in working order.

Maintain and replace batteries in each unit according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas. It is produced when fuel such as propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood does not burn completely in fuel-burning appliances and devices.

Carbon-monoxide poisoning can cause flu-like symptoms, such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion and drowsiness, and in extreme cases it could even cause death.