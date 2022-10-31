Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews4,500 BC doctors to receive financial top up from the province
NewsQuesnel

4,500 BC doctors to receive financial top up from the province

By George Henderson
Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

The provincial government will be paying out 118 million dollars to family doctors across the province.

It’s the latest step by the province to try to solve the critical shortage of family physicians in B-C.

The funding, first announced in August, will go to almost 35 hundred doctors who operate their own offices, and more than one thousand others who work in walk-in clinics.

It’s to tide them over until a new master fee agreement is signed.

The clinics must promise they’ll maintain consistent opening hours.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air