The provincial government will be paying out 118 million dollars to family doctors across the province.

It’s the latest step by the province to try to solve the critical shortage of family physicians in B-C.

The funding, first announced in August, will go to almost 35 hundred doctors who operate their own offices, and more than one thousand others who work in walk-in clinics.

It’s to tide them over until a new master fee agreement is signed.

The clinics must promise they’ll maintain consistent opening hours.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire