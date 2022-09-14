The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of Queen Elizabeth II was brought to the Houses of Parliament in London, England today (Wednesday).

It will remain there until the British monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Canada’s Federal Minister of Labour clarified yesterday (Tuesday) that only federal government employees will have a holiday on Monday to mourn Queen

Elizabeth’s death.

Seamus O’Regan said employers of federally regulated businesses are welcome to follow suit.

- Advertisement -

B.C. will observe the national day of mourning with most crown corporations and schools closed across the province.

In addition, Canada’s banks will be staying open on Monday.

The federal government has given federally regulated businesses, which covers financial institutions, the option of closing to mourn the death of QueenElizabeth.

However, the Canadian Bankers Association says while it recognizes the historic moment and will observe a moment of silence it is important to continue to deliver essential banking services to Canadians.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire