Premier John Horgan says British Columbia will follow the federal government’s lead in observing the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.

Earlier today (Tuesday), Prince Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, September 19th, will be a federal holiday for federal employees to mourn the Queen’s death.

“Over the last few days, British Columbians have joined with people across the country and around the world in an outpouring of support for the Royal Family over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” Horgan said in a written statement.

“We have advised provincial public-sector employers to honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of collective agreements.”

Horgan added K-12 schools, public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed.

“We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees,” he said.