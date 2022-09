South of the Cariboo Region had no power, stretching from 100 Mile House to Cache Creek, which is in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

BC Hydro said that the outage was caused by a transmission circuit failure.

As for what caused the circuit failure, they said no cause was identified.

Power was back up and running for residents seven minutes after the power went out, lasting from 7:03am to 7:10am.

A total of 14,285 residents were affected by the power outage.