The BC Wildfire Service will be supporting the Alkali Management Ltd, in doing a prescribe burn.

The burn will cover 57 hectares in the Esk’etemc Community Forest, in an effort to reduce any wildfire threats.

“The burn is forecasted to start as early as tomorrow, Wednesday September 14th.” says Morgan Blois, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“Depending on conditions, it will potentially be taking place over the next few days.”

As for the smoke, it may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities, as well as for motorists on Dog Creek Road and Highway 20.

The goals for the prescribed burn include reducing the number of shrubs, enhance grassland habitat for wildlife and livestock, and more.

For More information on prescribed burns, you can visit the government of B.C.’s website here.