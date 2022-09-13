Over the past couple days, smoke could be seen covering the skies from wildfires across B.C. and beyond.

Wildfires within the Cariboo are contributing very little to the smoke, if at all. There are only six wildfires in the Cariboo region, all being held or under control.

“So the smoke hovering over the Cariboo Fire Centre right now is largely contributed from large fires within the Manning Park, Hope B.C, and Hudson Hope up north.” says Morgan Blois, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“Also we have a bit of influence from the States in Washington and Oregon.”

Blois added that smoke can impact people’s health greatly in many different ways.

On the BC Centre for Disease Control‘s website, it says people with chronic conditions such as asthma, are more at risk to the smoke affecting one’s health. The list includes those who are pregnant, elderly, or young children.

To keep track of the smoke across BC, you can check the smoke forecast here.