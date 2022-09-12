Just after 3 years of being the Program Coordinator at the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Amber Gregg has passed the torch forward.

Gregg said she is moving on to become the Executive Director for the BC Veterinary Technology Association and has very fond memories of what she has done with the Society in the time she was there.

“Doing the earth-friendly Holiday events seeing the community come together and so many like-minded people that wanted to do things that were enjoyable as a community but also without a lot of impact on the environment. The gleaming project was really fun to out and spend days getting vegetables that were grown locally that will go to feed community members.”

Taking over as Program Coordinator is Amandah Cullum whose background in early childhood education included teaching them about conservation, composting, and just loving the earth.

“I knew that I wanted a bit of a change in possibly the next five years but when I saw this opportunity, I mean the next best thing to children and education is conservation so I decided that I would give it a go so I threw my name in a hat and here I am,” Cullum said.

We asked Cullum if she had any new teaching tools that she would like to share with the community

“I was able to propose an idea of doing like a forest Friday idea, something that I had done with Strong Start before to the Board and they loved it. That’s something that we’re going to look at in the future to offer some forest Friday activities at different locations throughout our community and possibly be able to offer them to school-age children on Pro-D Days,” Cullum said.

Amanda and Amber will continue to work together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Gregg said she will be staying on as a Board Member of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society