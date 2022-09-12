On Friday, September 9th at 7:35pm, The Quesnel Fire Department was called out to a residential structure fire.

The Fire took place in the Westland Road area, where crews found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home trailer.

Once crews gained entry, the fire was taken down quickly, and containing it into one bedroom.

“We had approximately fifteen people called out, and about four pieces of apparatus.” says Ron Richert, Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Services.

Richert added that once the fire was out, there was heat and smoke damage caused to the remaining areas of the trailer.