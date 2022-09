The BC Liberals have won the byelection in Surrey-South.

Voters elected Elenore Sturko to represent the riding in the legislature.

Sturko is a Sergeant and Media Spokesperson on leave from the RCMP.

She replaces Stephanie Cadieux, who also represented the BC Liberals.

Thank you Surrey South voters for your trust in me, I am incredibly grateful to be your next MLA. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/n03hYasBZM — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) September 11, 2022

–With files from the Vista National Newswire