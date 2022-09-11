A wildfire near 100 Mile House has been contained.

According to 100 Mile Fire Rescue, at around 5:00 p.m. yesterday (Saturday), crews responded to the wildfire off the 1100 Forest Service Road.

100 Mile Fire Rescue crews were first on scene, and discovered the fire deep into the brush.

“The fire was approximately 0.2 hectares in size and was actioned immediately,” said 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander in a release.

The BC Wildfire Service and the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department assisted, and stayed on scene for around five hours until a perimeter was established, and the fire was contained.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene today putting out hotspots.

The fire is under investigation, but Hollander says it appears to be human caused.