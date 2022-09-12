The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre will soon be changing their location to the downtown core of 100 Mile House.

The Friendship Centre has been in their current location for seven years, with plans to move over the last few years.

“We’ll be able to connect with the community better, more of the homeless and more of the street people that live in 100 Mile.” says Murray Casey, Manager of the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get more First Nation’s.”

The Friendship Centre will take possession of the building October first. From their, renovations will be done to the building, as they look to put a kitchen in.

Casey added that hopefully by November 1st, they will actually be moving in to the new location.

For more information on the Friendship Centre, you can visit their Facebook page here.