Among the five candidates who will be campaigning for mayor, David Schile will look to take the position.

One issue that Schile want to focus his leadership towards is food shortage.

“I haven’t heard any leadership talk about the global food shortage, and I thought we need some leadership on this.” says David Schile, Candidate for Quesnel Mayor.

“Honestly, it should be a federal and provincial initiative, but nobody is coming up with any plan to address the food shortage.”

- Advertisement -

Schile had other ways to help solve the issue saying that more crops can be grown, along with having a compost program. He also stated that the food shortage will be easier to solve now, rather than later when it’ll be more difficult.

Another note was also made about the issue with health care. Schile said that more doctors are needed in Quesnel. He says that a good program is already in place for attracting doctors, so he’d like to continue working on it.

For more information on who is running for Mayor and Council in your area, you can check the Civic Info BC website here.