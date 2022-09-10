The nomination period for the School Trustee Elections in Quesnel have now been extended after the original close off yesterday (September 9th).

The extension period was pushed for an extra four days, meaning candidates can hand in their packages on Monday September 12th at 4:00pm.

The information sessions for candidates have already been held twice, with the first one in late June, and the latest one being on September 6th.

Qualifications for being nominated include being a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age and older, resident of B.C. for 6 or more months, and not being disqualified under the School Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in B.C. or being nominated.

Anyone who is interested can get their nomination forms at School District 28, during regular business hours. Once complete, the forms can then be submitted to Jennifer Woollends, Chief Election Officer, at the District Administration Office.

For more information on Quesnel School District 28, you can visit their website here.