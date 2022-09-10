An unusual find shed a little bit of hope for one Williams Lake Organization.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White said some halogen light sets, that were part of a long list of still missing items when their truck was stolen back in April, were returned to them.

“Funny thing is they were found at the Wildwood Transfer Station and they still had our stickers on them. They’re recognizable as to who they belong to. A local person there found them and gave me a call and we got them back.”

White noted the value of the still missing tools is well over $ 249 thousand dollars.

- Advertisement -

“There’s everything from Holmatro jaws of life tools, compressors, generators, hand tools, just an incredible loss. No Fire Department or anybody would buy the Holmatro tools. The word is out across BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. These tools are no good they’re just sitting somewhere.”

White said it was a big loss to them and the community when the truck was stolen on April 3rd and found on April 9th with all those vital pieces of equipment missing.