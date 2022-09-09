Now that the list of names are set for the fall local elections, it’s time to take a look at who all is running this year.
In Williams Lake:
Mayor:
- Walt L Cobb (Walter Lloyd Cobb)
- Kerry Cook
- Surinderpal Rathor
- Jason Ryll (William Jason Ryll)
Council:
- Sheila Boehm
- Ivan Bonnell
- Marnie Brenner
- Angie Delainey (Angelene Delainey)
- Joan Flaspohler
- Jazmyn Lyons
- Michael Moses
- Scott Nelson
- John Pickford
- Craig Smith
In Quesnel:
Mayor:
- Ron Paull (Ronald Paull)
- David W Schile
- Bob Simpson (Robert Simpson)
- Brian D Waters
Council:
- Michael J Duperron
- Scott B Elliott
- Tony W Goulet (Anthony Goulet)
- Joe W Lowndes (Joseph Lowndes)
- Debra N McKelvie
- Suzannah V Paller-Meir
- Laurey-Anne Roodenburg
- Martin U Runge
- Michael A Stobart
- Chad Stump
- Mitch S Vik (Mitchell Vik)
- Brian T Watson
In 100 Mile House:
Mayor:
- Maureen Pinkney
Council:
- Donna Barnett
- Annemarie Byers
- Ralph Fossum
- Jenni Guimond
- Dave Mingo
- Amanda Patterson
- Chris Pettman
In Wells:
Mayor:
- Ed Coleman
Council:
- Sophie Fourchalk
- Dorothea Funk
- Jennifer Lewis
- Shannon McDonagh
- Josh Trotter-Wanner (Joshua Trotter-Wanner)
- Dirk Van Stralen
For the Cariboo Regional District:
- Mary F Sjostrom – Electoral Area A (Red Bluff – Quesnel South)
- Barb J Bachmeier (Barbara June Bachmeier) – Electoral Area B (Quesnel West – Bouchie Lake )
- John A Massier – Electoral Area C (Bowron Lake – Barlow Creek – Barkerville)
- Steve Forseth (Steven Brian Forseth) – Electoral Area D (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake)
- Angie L Delainey (Angelene Lynn Delainey) – Electoral Area E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek)
- Melynda M Neufeld (Melynda Michele Neufeld) – Electoral Area E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek)
- Maureen A LeBourdais – Electoral Area F (Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House)
- Al F Richmond (Allan Frederick Richmond) – Electoral Area G (Lac La Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)
- Margo A Wagner – Electoral Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)
- Jim J Glassford (Ernest James Glassford) – Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser)
- Sage E Gordon – Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser)
- Gerald P Kirby – Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin)
- Tolin Pare – Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin)
- Betty A Anderson – Electoral Area K (East Chilcotin)
- Chad L Mernett (Chadwin Leon Mernett) – Electoral Area K (East Chilcotin)
- Eric De Vries – Electoral Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)
School District:
Quesnel:
- Lisa J Boudreau
- David C Chapman
- Tony W Goulet (Anthony Walter Goulet)
- Melissa J Huska
- Julie-Anne Runge
Cariboo-Chilcotin:
- Linda Martens (Uschi)
- Mary M Forbes
- Willow R Macdonald (Camille)
- Ciel G Patenaude (Ciel)
- Angie L Delainey
- Mike S Franklin
- Jackie V Lahaise (Jacqueline)
- Tricia G McLellan (Patricia)
- Anne L Kohut (Anne)
For more information on the different candidates, you can check the Civic Info BC website here.
Residents will be able to vote in the local election on October 15th.