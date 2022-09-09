Now that the list of names are set for the fall local elections, it’s time to take a look at who all is running this year.

In Williams Lake:

Mayor:

Walt L Cobb (Walter Lloyd Cobb)

Kerry Cook

Surinderpal Rathor

Jason Ryll (William Jason Ryll)

Council:

Sheila Boehm

Ivan Bonnell

Marnie Brenner

Angie Delainey (Angelene Delainey)

Joan Flaspohler

Jazmyn Lyons

Michael Moses

Scott Nelson

John Pickford

Craig Smith

In Quesnel:

Mayor:

Ron Paull (Ronald Paull)

David W Schile

Bob Simpson (Robert Simpson)

Brian D Waters

Council:

Michael J Duperron

Scott B Elliott

Tony W Goulet (Anthony Goulet)

Joe W Lowndes (Joseph Lowndes)

Debra N McKelvie

Suzannah V Paller-Meir

Laurey-Anne Roodenburg

Martin U Runge

Michael A Stobart

Chad Stump

Mitch S Vik (Mitchell Vik)

Brian T Watson

In 100 Mile House:

Mayor:

Maureen Pinkney

Council:

Donna Barnett

Annemarie Byers

Ralph Fossum

Jenni Guimond

Dave Mingo

Amanda Patterson

Chris Pettman

In Wells:

Mayor:

Ed Coleman

Council:

Sophie Fourchalk

Dorothea Funk

Jennifer Lewis

Shannon McDonagh

Josh Trotter-Wanner (Joshua Trotter-Wanner)

Dirk Van Stralen

For the Cariboo Regional District:

Mary F Sjostrom – Electoral Area A (Red Bluff – Quesnel South)

Barb J Bachmeier (Barbara June Bachmeier) – Electoral Area B (Quesnel West – Bouchie Lake )

John A Massier – Electoral Area C (Bowron Lake – Barlow Creek – Barkerville)

Steve Forseth (Steven Brian Forseth) – Electoral Area D (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake)

Angie L Delainey (Angelene Lynn Delainey) – Electoral Area E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek)

Melynda M Neufeld (Melynda Michele Neufeld) – Electoral Area E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek)

Maureen A LeBourdais – Electoral Area F (Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House)

Al F Richmond (Allan Frederick Richmond) – Electoral Area G (Lac La Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)

Margo A Wagner – Electoral Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)

Jim J Glassford (Ernest James Glassford) – Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser)

Sage E Gordon – Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser)

Gerald P Kirby – Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin)

Tolin Pare – Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin)

Betty A Anderson – Electoral Area K (East Chilcotin)

Chad L Mernett (Chadwin Leon Mernett) – Electoral Area K (East Chilcotin)

Eric De Vries – Electoral Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

School District:

Quesnel:

Lisa J Boudreau

David C Chapman

Tony W Goulet (Anthony Walter Goulet)

Melissa J Huska

Julie-Anne Runge

Cariboo-Chilcotin:

Linda Martens (Uschi)

Mary M Forbes

Willow R Macdonald (Camille)

Ciel G Patenaude (Ciel)

Angie L Delainey

Mike S Franklin

Jackie V Lahaise (Jacqueline)

Tricia G McLellan (Patricia)

Anne L Kohut (Anne)

For more information on the different candidates, you can check the Civic Info BC website here.

Residents will be able to vote in the local election on October 15th.