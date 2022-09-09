The Cariboo Wildfires are still below the double digit mark, however new ones are still popping up.

As of right now, the fire danger rating in the Cariboo is a bit mixed, with the northern part being on the lower end. The South Cariboo is the opposite with it being moderate to high, with some spots in the extreme.

“Currently there are eight wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre. Most of these wildfires are either under control, or being held.” says Casda Thomas, Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

On of the eight fires in the Cariboo is currently out of control, which is located around Beaver Lake. It’s currently eleven hectares in size, with the suspected cause being lightning.

“Today we have 34 people and two pieces of heavy equipment on that wildfire, as well as a helicopter that’s available, should they need support for bucketing.”

Thomas added that the weekend will remain hot and dry, so if we do see wildfires over the weekend, they will likely be human caused.

She wants to remind people to be cautious doing outdoor activities, and to report any smoke or wildfires to the BC Wildfire Service.

For more information on any of the wildfires in the Cariboo, you can visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.