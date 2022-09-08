Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said of the Queen’s passing today that she lived a life full of dedicated service to her country, to Canada, and to the Commonwealth as a whole.

Doerkson said Queen Elizabeth the second led with grace and strength through some of the most pivotal and historic moments of the last century always prioritizing her duty to her people.

“Her contributions to our nation as well as the province of BC are innumerable, and her incredible charity work will always be remembered. The legacy she leaves behind is one of stability and devotion, an example of what it looks like to live a life fully committed to public service.”

I join my colleagues in the Official Opposition in sending my sincerest condolences to His Majesty Charles III and the Royal Family in this difficult time.